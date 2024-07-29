JUST IN: Tinubu signs new minimum wage bill into law  

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
President Bola Tinubu has signed the new national minimum wage into law. 

Tinubu performed the ceremony during a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) he presided over at the Council Chambers of the presidential Villa Abuja, on Monday.

The bill was passed expeditiously into by both arms of the National Assembly last week.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio led other members of the National Assembly leadership joined the FEC for the ceremony.

This is the first time since the advent of the present democratic dispensation that the council presided over by the president is admitting the leadership of the legislature into the Council Chamber during FEC meeting.

The National Assembly leadership arrived at the venue at 1.38pm.

Their involvement in the council meeting comes amid tension over the planned protest by some Nigerians against the rising cost of living in the country.

 

