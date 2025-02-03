Tinubu signs bill establishing Federal University of environment Ogoni

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the bill establishing the Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni.

The President signed the bill into law at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, the President said the institution marks a “significant milestone in our national journey towards environment justice, Education and sustainable development.

“I have signed into law the bill establishing the Federal University of environmental technology. Ogoni has been in the forefront of our development and agitation, and has suffered environmental degradation.”

The President said the university is a reaffirmation of his administration’s “unwavering commitment to the people of Ogoni, the Niger Delta and the nation as a whole.

“For decades, the Ogoni people have been at the forefront of fight for environmental restoration and sustainable development, shaping both national and global conversation of these critical issues.

“By signing this bill into law, we are taking a decisive step towards addressing historical grievances and creating new opportunities for learning, growth and prosperity. The university will serve as a center of excellence, equipping young Nigerians with the knowledge and skill to tackle present environmental challenges, drive clean energy solutions and contribute to our national sustainable Economic Development.”

The President who thanked the National Assembly for working on the bill commended other stakeholders, “traditional institutions, the academic community, private sector, and partners and youths to embrace this University as a beckon of knowledge, Unity and progress.”