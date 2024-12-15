JUST IN: Tinubu presides over 66th ECOWAS Summit in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently attending the 66th Ordinary Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the State House, Abuja.

The ongoing session is expected to focus on advancing regional economic integration among other issues.

The summit is also expected to

look into the concerns, following the announcement of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger’s decision to withdraw from the regional body.

SPONSOR AD

The 66th Ordinary Summit will also review the organisation’s sanctions imposed on the three nations following recent military coups, with the goal of balancing diplomatic efforts with its fundamental commitment to promoting democracy.

The meeting will address pressing issues such as tackling the surge of terrorism in the Sahel and political instability in member states.

The leaders of the regional bloc are also expected to review timelines in countries under military rule, with emphasis on shorter transitions to civilian governance.

During its last summit, President Tinubu appointed Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal to mediate between ECOWAS and the trio of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

President Faye’s report is also expected to be presented before the ECOWAS leaders with a view to finding solutions going forward.