JUST IN: Tinubu offers fresh appointment to Ganduje

President Bola Tinubu has given a new appointment to ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje,
The appointment was announced in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Friday.
- PDP calls 10 witnesses to testify against Okpebholo’s victory
- MPR stoked inflation rather than lowering it in 2024 — Taiwo Oyedele
According to the statement, Ganduje, who is currently the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the Chairperson of the board of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).
SPONSOR AD
Details later…
Sponsored
Click here to learn how it works.
Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.
Click here to learn how it works.