Top Story

JUST IN: Tinubu offers fresh appointment to Ganduje

tinubu ganduje
tinubu ganduje

President Bola Tinubu has given a new appointment to ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje,

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Friday.

According to the statement, Ganduje, who is currently the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the Chairperson of the board of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Details later…

