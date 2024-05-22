Tinubu names Shehu Mohammed FRSC Marshal

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of ACM Shehu Mohammed as the new Corp Marshal and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

This was contained in a letter of appointment signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume dated May 20th, 2024.

The letter said the appointment is in accordance with Section 7 (1) of the Federal Road Safety Commission Act, 2007 and takes effect from May 20th, 2024.

Shehu Mohammed takes over from Dauda Ali Biu as Corps Marshal of the corps.

Mohammed’s appointment is for an initial period of four years with effect from 20th May, 2024 in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act establishing the commission.

