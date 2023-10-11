Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointments

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of chief executives in the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy. This was…

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of chief executives in the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday.

The statement revealed that Aminu Maida was appointed as Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission

Also, Nkechi Egerton-Idehen was made the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), while Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi was assigned as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Others were Dr Vincent Olatunji was saddled with the office National Commissioner / CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and Tola Odeyemi was made Postmaster General /Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

The statement further read, “Furthermore, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President.

“Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy — Idris Alubankudi

“By this directive of the President, the above-mentioned appointments take immediate effect.”

