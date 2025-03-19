Tinubu hosts Rivers Administrator at Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with the Sole administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Étè Ibas (Rtd)
On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy and members of the State House of Assembly.
The Sole administrator arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 1pm.
Following the declaration of the State of emergency, President Tinubu appointed Ibas to act as administrator for the next six months.
Ibas served as Chief of Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.
During the broadcast on Tuesday, President Tinubu had said, several interventions to resolve the political crisis were frustrated by the parties involved.
