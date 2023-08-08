JUST IN: Tinubu hosts Okonjo-Iweala at Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who walked into the Villa a few minutes after 3pm, was accompanied by Dr Ali Pate, one of the president’s ministers-designate.
Details later…
Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start