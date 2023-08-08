✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    Politics

    JUST IN: Tinubu hosts Okonjo-Iweala at Aso Rock

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Dr…

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

    Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who walked into the Villa a few minutes after 3pm, was accompanied by Dr Ali Pate, one of the president’s ministers-designate.

    Details later…

    Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: