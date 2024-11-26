JUST IN: Tinubu heading for France

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday for a state visit to France.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Emmanuel Macron invited his Nigerian counterpart to the European country.

Onanuga said the three-day visit will focus “on strengthening political, economic, and cultural relations and establishing more opportunities for partnership, particularly in agriculture, security, education, health, youth engagement and employment, innovation among others”.

“President Tinubu who will be traveling with the First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, will be received on Thursday at the 350-year-old French military museum, Les Invalides and Palais de l’Élysée, by Macron and his spouse, Brigitte, for initial ceremonies that will dovetail into bilateral meetings.”

“During the visit, President Tinubu and President Macron will harmonise positions on stimulating more interest in exchange programmes that focus on skill development for youths and improving their competencies in automation, entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership.

“Both leaders will participate in political and diplomatic meetings highlighting shared values on finance, solid minerals, trade and investments, and communication. They will also witness a session by the France-Nigeria Business Council, which oversees private sector participation in economic development.

“Brigitte and Nigeria’s First Lady will discuss the latter’s passion for empowering women, children, and the most vulnerable through the Renewed Hope Initiative,” the statement read.

Tinubu and his wife who will be hosted to a state dinner by the French leader before their departure, will be accompanied by top government officials.