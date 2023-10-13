Tinubu finally appoints Bayo Onanuga

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bayo Onanuga, a spokesman of his campaign team, as Special Adviser on Information & Strategy. Presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale,…

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bayo Onanuga, a spokesman of his campaign team, as Special Adviser on Information & Strategy.

Presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, announced this in a statement issued on Friday night.

“As part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion:

“Special Adviser on Information & Strategy. — Mr. Bayo Onanuga

“Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation — Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu

“The President wishes the new presidential aides well in the discharge of their duties.”

Due to the role he played in the campaign, some had tipped Onanuga to be appointed a minister, but Tinubu made several appointments without naming him.

However, Onanuga remained constant with his defence of the president, the latest being over the Chicago State University certificate saga.

Onanuga even clashed with Dele Momodu, spokesman of the campaign of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the election.

Momodu had said though Onanuga, former Managing Director of The News, was his boss, he would not change his stance on the controversy involving Tinubu.

