Tinubu emerges ECOWAS chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)...

He emerged chairman at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

Speaking after the handover from the Immediate Past Chairman of the regional body, President Tinubu said: “We will take democracy seriously, democracy is very tough but it is the best form of government.”

Earlier, member countries under ECOWAS expressed gratitude and congratulations on the successful conduct of Nigeria’s election that led to the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of Nigeria.

The Immediate Past Chairman of the regional body and President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, in his opening remark commended Nigeria for the sustenance of peace and strengthening of democracy in the West African region.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, on behalf of the community and institutions congratulated President Tinubu on his election and assumption of office as the President of Nigeria which is the biggest economy and country in Africa.

Touray expressed appreciation to President Embaló for his leadership as Chair of the ECOWAS in the past twelve months stating that the community had recorded several achievements.

He also congratulated the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, on his reelection.

