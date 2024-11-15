Tinubu confers CFR on Lagbaja

President Bola Tinubu has conferred a posthumous national honor on the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

Tinubu announced the conferment of the Commander of the Federal Republic honor on Lagbaja during the burial ceremony of the late Army Chief on Friday.

Daily Trust reports that the corpse of the late army chief which arrived at about 3:00 p.m, was brought in an ambulance after which the casket was set by the pallbearers.

Dignitaries at the burial include President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa.

Others include: Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; his counterpart for State, Bello Matawalle; Comptroller-General of Customs, among others attended the funeral.

Speaking before the national flag was presented to Lagbaja’s next of kin and the casket was lowered, Tinubu said the sacrifices made the late army chief won’t go in vain.

The President said, “To say farewell to one of Nigeria’s finest Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, this man was made of a fine soul.

“On behalf of a grateful nation that he served with utmost dedication and nobility, I say thank you to him for his long and outstanding service.

“Today is a solemn day for the nation and for me as Commander-in-Chief. On this day, at this place, we lay to rest a true soldier, a general and officer who symbolized the best of his profession and whose commitment to the nation he loved was singular and undiluted.

“For me, he was a trusted adviser whose formidable intellect and breadth of knowledge served this nation well. More than that, he was also a man of prudent action who cared more for his nation and for those who served under him than he ever did for himself.”

Tinubu lamented that death took Lagbaja away at a time Nigeria needed him most, saying his memory would linger in the minds of the country and his loved ones.

He pledged that Nigeria would continue to support Lagbaja’s families for allowing him to serve the nation when he was alive, while charging other military officers not to allow their morale to be low because of the incident.

“On this day, we pay tribute to the General whose story of illustrious service will be told for generations to come. For his courage, sacrifice and leadership, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja will forever reside in the pantheon of military grace.

“The son of a mother’s family, Lieutenant General Lagbaja was encouraged by his paternal uncle to enlist in the army

“To you, dear gallant officers, please do not let death defeat us. Leave your heads in pride in memory of your Army Chief. At the moment, he will have told you to honour him by pressing on gallantly with your unfinished business.

“And further, fight alone, struggle alone, and I, as Commander-in-Chief, renew my pledge to you today that the country will always support you and your families as you defend and protect our nation.

“To his beloved wife, Maria, the children, his family members, we can never convey our gratitude to you because you shared your beloved husband, father, and brother with an entire nation. You share him with all, allow him to serve with honor.

“His sacrifice will never be forgotten. His life’s work will continue to inspire all who serve with him. No honour is higher than defending the motherland, which is what you are doing, and which is what he did until he died.

“Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja was an embodiment of the honor that a nation deserves. The Lieutenant General will continue to live in the hearts. It is a time to rest now.

“It’s also left to the rest of us to carry on until the great job of securing and protecting this nation is done,” he added.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Musa said his transition unto glory has left an indelible void in the heart of the Armed Forces, the nation, and in the lives of those who knew and served with him.

Musa said, “In the esteemed office of the Chief of Army Staff, General Lagbaja consistently demonstrated a rare blend of intellect, bravery, and humanity. He understood the complexities of modern warfare and the need for innovation in our strategies, yet he never lost.”