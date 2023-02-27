✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
News

JUST IN: Tinubu breaks silence on ‘shocking’ loss to Obi

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has enjoined the residents of Lagos State to shun any act of violence as a…

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has enjoined the residents of Lagos State to shun any act of violence as a result of his loss to  his Labour Party rival, Peter Obi, in Saturday’s presidential election in the state.

Tinubu, who said this via a statement issued on Monday by the Director, Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the result of the 2023 presidential election should not be a source of violence in Lagos State.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence.

“As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the former governor of Lagos State said.

Obi polled 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu in Lagos State as the APC presidential candidate got 572,606 votes.

Tinubu won in 11 local governments while Obi led in nine, while the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar,  came third with 75,750 votes.

The result sent a wave of shock across the country as Tinubu has maintained firm control of Lagos since the return of democracy in 1999.

There was violence in some parts of Lagos as hoodlums attacked some traders.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories