    Top Story

    JUST IN: Tinubu appoints new NDDC board

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This is contained…

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

    This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday night.

    According to the statement, the new team comprises:

    Mr. Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta

    Dr. Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa

    Mr. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers

    Mr. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom

    Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo

    Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa

    Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom

    Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta

    Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers

    Hon Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo

    Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo

    Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo

    Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia

    Mr. Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River

    Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central

    Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East

    Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West

    Ngelale said the president expects the new board and management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.

