Tinubu appoints new aides

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new aides in his media unit.

Ajuri Ngelale, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced this in a statement on Monday.

The new appointees are:

(1) Mr. Fela Durotoye (Senior Special Assistant to the President — National Values & Social Justice)

(2) Mr. Fredrick Nwabufo (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Public Engagement)

(3) Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Strategic Communications)

(4) Mr. Aliyu Audu (Special Assistant to the President — Public Affairs)

(5) Mr. Francis Adah Abah (Personal Assistant to the President — Special Duties)

Ngelale added that Tinubu approved the secondment of Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe to serve as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

“The President tasks all new appointees who are serving in the Media & Publicity directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the President’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences.”

