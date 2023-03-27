JUST IN: Three NSCDC officers gunned down in Imo

There was tension in the Ngor Okpalla area of Imo State on Monday as gunmen killed three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence…

Our correspondent gathered that the incident took place at Ekeisu market in Obiangwu Community in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

A witness, who spoke anonymously said the officers were attacked in the early hours of Monday in an ambush while they were in a vehicle.

As at the time of this report, security operatives had taken over the community and were said to be arresting youths of the community in order to fish out the culprits.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, who confirmed the murder of the three NSCDC personnel said that security operatives had moved into the community and normalcy had been restored.