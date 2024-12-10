Taraba Gov’s sister dies from gunshot injuries

Atsi, the younger sister of Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has died from gunshot injuries she sustained in a police accidental discharge.

Though Atsi’s death was yet to be officially announced, Daily Trust gathered that she died in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja where she had been receiving treatment after the incident.

Daily Trust reports that some gunmen on motorcycles suspected to be kidnappers had attacked the convoy of Kefas’ mother along Wukari-Kente road in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State on December 5.

It was further learnt that a police escort in the convoy tried to fire at the gunmen who attempted to block the vehicle conveying the governor’s mother, Jummai Kefas, but the bullet accidently hit Atsi, 44, who was sitting next to her mother.

Atsi was reportedly rushed to the Teaching Hospital, Wukari but was later flown to Abuja for further treatment.

A source close to the Taraba State Government confirmed the death of the governor’s sister to our correspondent on Tuesday.

“Please don’t quote me because it has not yet be made public,” the source told Daily Trust.