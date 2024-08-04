Suspend protest, let’s dialogue, Tinubu begs Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has asked Nigerians protesting against his administration to immediately suspend the protest and come forward for dialogue. In a nationwide broadcast on…

In a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, the President said he was pained by the lost of lives and properties in the ongoing protest and asked those involved to ceasefire.

The President, who commiserated with those that lost their lives and their families, added that it was duty to ensure public order, adding his administration cannot “stand idly by and allow a few with a clear political agenda to tear this nation apart.”

He said, “As President of this country, I must ensure public order. In line with my constitutional oath to protect the lives and property of every citizen, our government will not stand idly by and allow a few with a clear political agenda to tear this nation apart.

“Under the circumstances, I hereby enjoin protesters and the organisers to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue, which I have always acceded to at the slightest opportunity.

“Nigeria requires all hands on deck and needs us all – regardless of age, party, tribe, religion or other divides, to work together in reshaping our destiny as a nation.

“To those who have taken undue advantage of this situation to threaten any section of this country, be warned: The law will catch up with you. There is no place for ethnic bigotry or such threats in the Nigeria we seek to build.” He said.

President Tinubu also said he is especially pained by the loss of lives in Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna and other states, saying that, “the destruction of public facilities in some states, and the wanton looting of supermarkets and shops, contrary to the promise of protest organisers that the protest would be peaceful across the country.

“The destruction of properties sets us back as a nation, as scarce resources will be again used to restore them.”