JUST IN: Surveyors abducted in Ondo freed after paying N20m ransom 

Bandits have released the nine surveyors abducted at the Ilu Abo community in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Daily Trust has learnt.

The victims were working at a site in the community last week Tuesday, when the gun-wielding men abducted them. The kidnappers demanded a N100 million ransom for their release.

Their abduction forced some market women to storm the governor’s office on Tuesday, demanding Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s intervention.

Confirming their release on Wednesday morning in a chat, Pastor Ajibade Owolanke, the younger brother of one of the victims, explained that the abducted surveyors were released Tuesday night after payment of N20 million ransom.

Owolanke stated that the surveyors were at a hospital receiving treatment, adding that some of them had been reunited with their families.

Efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations (PPRO), Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, proved abortive.

She was also yet to reply to a message sent to her mobile line for reaction as of the time of filing this report.