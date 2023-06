JUST IN: Speaker Abbas appoints PUNCH Reporter CPS, names 32 other aides

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has appointed a Reporter with the Punch newspapers, Leke Bayeiwu...

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has appointed a reporter with PUNCH Newspaper, Leke Bayeiwu, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Leke, who is among the 33 fresh appointments announced by the Speaker on Monday, was until now the correspondent of PUNCH covering the National Assembly for the paper.

The Speaker also named a reporter with Daily Independent, Ahmed Baba Musa as his Special Assistant on Print Media.

Musa covered the House of Representatives for his paper prior to his appointment.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Abdullahi Krishi announced the appointments in a press statement on Monday.

He said the appointments take immediate effect.

The full list of the appointees is as follows:

1. ENGR. JAMIL AHMED MUHAMMED – DEP. CHIEF OF STAFF – ADMINISTRATION

2. DR. DUNKWU CHAMBERLAIN – DEP. CHIEF OF STAFF – LEGISLATIVE

3. HON. AHMED DAYYABU SAFANA – SPECIAL ADVISER, SPECIAL DUTIES

4. DR. HAMISU IBRAHIM KUBAU – SPECIAL ADVISER, POLITICAL MATTERS

5. BARR. SAMUEL AJAYI – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, LEGAL MATTERS

6. BARR. OSAZEE MELODY OGUNDIJIE – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, LEGISLATIVE MATTERS

7. BARR. AMINU RAMALAN – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, FINANCE

8. AMB. IBRAHIM HAMIDU GUSAU – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, INTERNATIONAL AND INTERPARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS

9. LAMIR UMAR IBRAHIM – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, YOUTH MATTERS

10. YETUNDE ADENIJI – SPECIAL – ASSISTANT, WOMEN AFFAIRS

11. HON. RAPHAEL NNANA IGBOKWE – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, INTERGOVERMENTAL AFFAIRS

12. ZAKARI ALIYU

PRINCIPAL PRIVATE SECRETARY

13. LEKE BAYEIWU – CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY

14. NURA ADAMU – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, BROADCAST MEDIA

15. AHMED BABA MUSA – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, PRINT MEDIA

16. OLABAMIJI ENITAN JOWOSIMI – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, NEW MEDIA

17. ALIYU GARBA WAZIRI – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, EXECUTIVE RELATIONS AND JOB CREATION

18. MOHAMMED SALAME – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY – ICT

19. HON. FRIDAY ITULAH – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS(SOUTH SOUTH)

20. HON. GODFREY GAIYA – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS(NORTH WEST)

21. HANMATION MARK TERSOO – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (NORTH CENTRAL)

22. HON. ZAKARI GALADIMA – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (NORTH EAST)

23. ABDULSALAM BABAKAYODE – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (SOUTH WEST)

24. HON. OKWUDILI CHRISTOPHER EZENWANKWO – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (SOUTH EAST)

25. HON. ABDULAHI SA’AD ABDULKADIR – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDGs)

26. LAWAL SHEHU ALIYU – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – NEW MEDIA 1

27. MARY ANN UJU ONYEJIMBE – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE

28. NURA MUSTAPHA – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE

29. YAHAYA AMINU PATE – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – (PERSONAL ASSISTANT)

30. AUWAL USMAN KOMBANI – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – NEW MEDIA II

31. VICTOR NGUN – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE, VISUAL COMMUNICATION

32. ANDREW FABIAN – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – PHOTOGRAPHY

33. DAVID ADEBAYO DOLAPO – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – OFFICIAL VIDEOGRAPHER

The Speaker advised the new political appointees to discharge their duties in compliance with the new Schedule of Duties in the Office of the Speaker and utmost commitment to the implementation of the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives.

