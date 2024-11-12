Soldiers exchange bullets with bandits in Sokoto

Soldiers and local hunters are in gun fight with the renowned bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji, in Gatawa town of Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state.

Multiple sources from Gatawa confided in Daily Trust correspondent that a gun battle began around 6am today.

One of the sources, who pleaded for anonymity, said the bandits attempted to attack the town but soldiers and local hunters prevented them from entry.

“We are suspecting that Bello Turji is personally leading the fight. Fire exchange started around 6am and up till this time (2:45pm) that I am speaking with you, the fight is still on. The two sides are still exchanging fire.

“We are in serious shock because no one knows what will happen in the next few hours. The town is quiet; no movement. No one is coming in or going out of the town at present.

“No one can give you details of what transpired between the soldiers and bandits for now. We can only have details of the encounter when the fight is over.

“We are hoping the soldiers will at the end defeat the bandits. Our prayers are that Bello Turji should be among those to be killed during the fight.”

Another source, who also doesn’t want his name in print, said, “This is the most terrible encounter between the soldiers and bandits we witnessed in this area. We have never seen such a battle in this town before. We hope this will be the end of Bello Turji.

“Our hope is that more soldiers will be deployed to the area to support those on ground. I am sure the bandits will also call for reinforcement from their colleagues.”

Though Turji is suspected to be residing in a forest in Shinkafi local government, Zmafara state, his operational jurisdiction spread into Sabon Birni, Isa and Goronyo local government areas of Sokoto.