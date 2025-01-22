Sokoto timber market on fire

The Sokoto timber market is currently on fire, two weeks after a similar incident destroyed a section of the market.
The cause of the fire is still unknown but it was said that the fire started in the early hours of Tuesday.
- NEDC distributes relief items to victims of Chibok, Damboa attacks
- Yobe govt partners Islamic Devt Bank on agricultural projects
At the time of filing this report, fire fighters, traders and other good Samaritans were still battling to put out the raging fire which had already destroyed several shops and goods.
Details later…
Sponsored
Click here to learn how it works.
Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.
Click here to learn how it works.