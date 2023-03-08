Sokoto PDP Women Leader joins APC 3 days to election

Three days to the Governorship election, the women leader of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto state, Hajiya Kulu Rabah, has joined All…

Three days to the Governorship election, the women leader of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto state, Hajiya Kulu Rabah, has joined All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rabah was received into her new party by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, APC leader in Sokoto.

PDP governorship candidate, Ahmed Aliyu, was among those who witnessed her defection.

The February 25 presidential election was a stiff one between the PDP and APC, with the ruling party carrying the day but with a margin less than 5,000.

The results of the parliamentary elections are still being expected as of the time of filing this report.

Sokoto would be under the radar during Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections as a result of the reshufle made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Citing the controversy that arose on February 25, INEC barred the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the state from Saturday’s elections.