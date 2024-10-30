Senate begins screening of ministerial nominees

The Senate has commenced screening of the 7 ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for confirmation.

The nominees listed on the order paper of the Senate for screening on Wednesday are Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole and Suwaiba Said Ahmad, Ph.D.

The screening exercise is going on at the red chamber of the National Assembly after it was postponed on Tuesday.

SPONSOR AD

Recall that President Tinubu had sacked six ministers and named 7 others while swapping 10 portfolios of other ministers.

The nominees are expected to be screened by the Senate in accordance with Section 147 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).