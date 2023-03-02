JUST IN: Saturday polls worst since 1999, will be challenged in court – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has described the last Saturday presidential and National Assembly…

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has described the last Saturday presidential and National Assembly elections as the worst since 1999.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Atiku said the dreams and aspirations of Nigeria that voted on Saturday have been shattered by the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which failed woefully in the conduct of the elections.

He said the 2023 general elections was the worst election conducted since the return of democracy in 1999, adding that what happened was a rape of Democracy.

Atiku said having consulted with party leaders, he had come to the conclusion that the process was fraudulent and would be challenged by the PDP and all.

According to him, the battle to right the wrong is not about him but about Nigerians and the future of its youths, adding that many Nigerians are traumatized by the outcome of the election.

“It is my hope that the judiciary will redeem itself. At the end it is not about who wins but the the legitimacy of our democracy. We will not watch why the rights of Nigerians are taken from them,” he said.