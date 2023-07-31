JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu rolls out palliatives, orders ‘Danfo’ to slash fare

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of of Lagos State has announced Palliatives measures to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal. The governor rolled out the palliatives…

The governor rolled out the palliatives at a media briefing on Monday.

He ordered a 50 percent reduction on buses owned by the state government, with effect from Wednesday, and a 25 percent slash from yellow buses popularly known as Danfo.

The governor also directed provision of more buses for Civil Servants and the distribution of raw food items to poor and vulnerable families.

Details later…

