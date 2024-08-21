Sanusi completes PhD in London

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has completed a doctorate in Islamic Law at the University of London, United Kingdom. In a heartwarming video, Sanusi could…

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has completed a doctorate in Islamic Law at the University of London, United Kingdom.

In a heartwarming video, Sanusi could be seen getting emotional after he was told that his thesis was approved without any correction.

The video showed the monarch being congratulated in a meeting held virtually.

The thesis was on: “Codification of Islamic Family Law as an Instrument of Social Reform: A Case Study of the Emirate of Kano and Comparison with the Kingdom of Morocco.”

Sanusi started the PhD programme after he was deposed by the then governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, in 2020.

He relocated to the UK to focus on it.

About five months after Sanusi’s dethronement, he was granted a visiting fellowship at the African Studies Centre of the University of Oxford.

In 2019, the monarch was awarded an honorary doctorate in finance at the School of Oriental and African Studies of the University of London.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had in 1997 earned a second bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies and fiqh at the Africa International University in Khartoum, Sudan.

Sanusi, who in 1981 earned a degree in Economics, is arguably one of the most educated Nigerians that ever became a monarch in the country.