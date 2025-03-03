Rivers Assembly gives Fubara 48 hours to present 2025 budget

The 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule on Monday issued a 48 hours’ ultimatum to Governor Similanayi Fubara to present the 2025 state appropriation bill.
The development comes after the Supreme Court judgement ordered Martins Amaewhule and the 26 other members of the Assembly loyal to FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to resume sitting as the legitimate members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.
The ultimatum was issued by the lawmakers during plenary in Port Harcourt on Monday.
Governor Fubara had on January 2, 2025 signed N1.1 trillion 2025 budget into law after it was presented to the Victor Oko Jumbo led 4-member House of Assembly.
Governor Fubara had in a state wide broadcast on Sunday said that he would implement the Supreme Court judgement without reservation after studying the content of the Certified True Copy of the judgement.
In the meantime there is heavy security presence at the GRA Assembly quarters where the lawmakers use as their temporary chambers.
Our reporter learnt that a combined team of policemen and DSS were deployed to the Assembly quarters in the early hours of Monday.
