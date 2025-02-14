JUST IN: Residents killed as trailer suffers brake failure in Kano

A yet to be ascertained number of people have been killed while others sustained injuries after a trailer lost control on the popular Muhammadu Buhari bridge in Kano.

The ill-fated trailer was said to be heading for the southern part of the country.

Commenting on the incidebt, a social media user, Yahya Abubakar Sadiq, wrote, “Right now, at Hotoro NNPC, under the bridge from Mariri to Unguwa Uku, a truck (Tarela) has overturned, carrying both people and goods. At least more than twenty people were involved, some have lost their lives, while others have sustained serious injuries.”

According to an eyewitness, Shu’aibu Hamisu, the trailer lost control while coming from Maiduguri Road trying to navigate the interchange through the underpass tunnel which gives access to ring road and connects Zaria highway.

“The trailer slipped inside the underpass,” he said, adding, “others have been rescued while many lost their lives on the spot,” he added.

Daily Trust reports that similar incidents involving trailers have occurred at the same spot different times in the last one year.

The vehicles involved are usually trailers conveying animals, food items and individuals from the northern region to the southern part of the country.

According to business operators around the vicinity, “usually, it occurs when the driver underestimates the vulnerability of vehicles under the bridge and tries to go under speed.”

When contacted, the Kano State Fire Service command spokesperson, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, said they were working to get details.