Reps Deputy Chief Whip is dead

Rep. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga., Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, is dead.

According to the House Spokesperson, Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr, she died after a brief illness on Wednesday.

“It is with profound sorrow that the House of Representatives announces the passing of Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, who, until her demise, served as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, representing the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State. She passed away earlier today, January 15, 2025, after a brief illness.

“Representative Onanuga, born on December 2, 1965, was a dedicated public servant, a visionary leader, and a passionate advocate for her constituents.

“She was first elected to the House in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). During that tenure, she served as Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development in the 9th Assembly, where she championed policies to empower women and advance social welfare.

“Re-elected in 2023, she was appointed Deputy Chief Whip of the 10th Assembly, a role in which she demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to legislative discipline, particularly during parliamentary sittings.

“Affectionately known as ‘ _Ijaya_,’ Rep. Onanuga’s intellect, passion, humility, and drive for excellence earned her admiration among her colleagues and constituents alike. Her impactful contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape reflected her passion for creating a better society and her tireless dedication to public service.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, associates, the Government and People of Ogun State – particularly the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North constituency – and the entire membership of the National Assembly. As we mourn the loss of this vibrant and committed lawmaker, whose life was devoted to improving the lives of Nigerians – especially her constituents – her legacy of service and dedication will continue to inspire future generations.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced by her family in due course. May her soul rest in perfect peace, and may her legacy continue to inspire generations to come”.