JUST IN: Reps confirm Oluyede as COAS 

The House of Representatives on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Lt. Gen. Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the substantive Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The confirmation followed the consideration and approval of the report of the adhoc committee that screened Oluyede on Wednesday.

The army chief was earlier appointed in an acting capacity by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the death of Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja.

The president subsequently forwarded the name of Lt. Gen. Oluyede to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Chairman of the adhoc committee, Babajimi Benson, who presented the report, said the committee reviewed the CV of Oluyede, asked him questions on national security issues and that he gave a good account of himself.

He said the committee was satisfied with the experience and capacity of Oluyede to occupy the office of COAS, and therefore, recommended that his appointment be confirmed.

The House approved the confirmation of the appointment through an unanimous voice vote after clause-by-clause consideration of the report.