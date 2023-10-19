JUST IN: PSC defends recruitment of ‘repentant thugs’ as police constables in Kano

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Thursday, justified the recruitment of “repentant thugs” as part of the police officers drafted to fight crime in the…

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Thursday, justified the recruitment of “repentant thugs” as part of the police officers drafted to fight crime in the nooks and crannies of Kano State.

Daily Trust had reported how controversy trailed absorption of about 50 “repentant thugs” into the Kano State command of the force.

Nigerians had expressed displeasure and called on the authorities to be circumspect when recruiting for the force.

But defending the decision in a statement issued in Abuja, spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, argued that the “repentant criminals” were recruited as police constabulary because they had realised that crimes do not pay.

According to Ani, their (thugs’) engagement was obviously for visibility and to promote sustainable peace, economic growth and development of the state, adding they had gotten adequate training on policing system in the country.

The PSC spokesman added, “It is necessary to state that the men and women recruited as special constabulary are posted to work in their locality where they will be in a better position to fish out the criminals terrorising the place.

“Some of the repentant influential youths previously used in the past as political thugs and abandoned have realised that crime does not pay and have voluntarily offered themselves to assist fight for a crime free state.

“The Commission is also aware that the Kano Special Constabulary has received adequate training and are working in their local government areas as required by law but under strict supervision of the State Police Command.”

Ani further argued that the special constabulary were not policemen and that they are not recognised by the commission and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, adding that the PSC would continue to recruit such persons since Police Act captured that.

He stated, “The commission wishes to state categorically that the special constabulary are not policemen and not recognised as such by the commission and the government.

“The commission, however, notes that the constabulary operations are covered and recognised by the Police Act and are readily useful and needed now that the nation is fighting to end the siege of criminals across the country.

“The commission is in touch with the Kano State Police command and is aware that the use of the constabulary is to support the police in building a crime free Kano State.”

Ani quoted the chairman of the commission, Solomon Arase as saying that security is not only a government responsibility but that of every Nigerian while calling for a citizen-based approach to security in Nigeria.

