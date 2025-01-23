Prospective Corps Member dies en route to Ebonyi NYSC camp

A prospective Corps member lost her life en route to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)orientation camp in Afikpo local government area of Ebonyi State.

The deceased was among a group of 12 prospective corps members who boarded a 14-seater bus to their destination.

Daily Trust learnt that the deceased was a members of 2024 Batch C Stream 11.

The deceased and her colleagues boarded the bus in Enugu and were heading to the NYSC camp when the bus belonging to Enugu North Mass Transit rammed into a truck by the roadside.

The female corps member, whose name could not be ascertained, was confirmed dead at King David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) where others are receiving treatment.

Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi, Mr. Igwe Henry, confirmed the accident.

He said he had no further details of the casualties owing to the fact that the victims were rescued before his officers arrived the scene.

“At the time our men from Amasiri Unit Command got the information, and got to the scene, the victims had been rescued.

“So my men didn’t directly carry out the rescue exercise, and therefore could not ascertain the true position of what happened. Except that the crash occurred on 22nd January about 14.00 hours. The route was Amasiri-Okigwe, where they call Amenu village in Okposi.

“Two vehicles were involved, one was a Toyota commercial bus, grey color, and the other was a Mercedes-Benz tipper (truck), a commercial Mercedes-Benz tipper, the regular Tipper that you see around.

“So, from preliminary findings, it was allegedly caused by excessive speed on the part of the commercial vehicle, that is the bus.

“But the details as to the number injured and so on have not been ascertained, because like I said, the victims were actually rescued by bystanders and then taken to David Umahi Hospital in Uburu.

“And then the items recovered at the scene, I was told, is in the custody of one Chief Amos, of Amenu village in the same Okposi.

“At the King David’s Hospital, where my men went, the ones they saw were actually in stable condition,” he said.

The Ebonyi State Coordinator of NYSC, Foluke Oladeinde, visited the injured prospective corps members at the hospital.

“I am not in a right frame of mind to talk now. I am in the hospital now. Yes the accident occurred but I can’t talk right now,” she told journalists on Thursday.