JUST IN: Prominent Islamic Cleric Abducted In Ondo

Gunmen, on Saturday, stormed Uso community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, abducting the Chief Imam of the community, Alhaji Ibrahim Bodunde Oyinlade.

Daily Trust gathered that Alhaji Oyinlade was kidnapped and marched into the forest by the gunmen numbering about five.

Sources said the cleric, 67, was working on his farmland located at Asolo camp in Uso when he was seized by the armed men around 3pm.

One of the sources said the armed men disguised as local farmers when they stormed the community.

He added that abduction of the cleric had created a tense atmosphere in the agrarian community, noting that the settlers were already in a panic mood.

Our reporter, however, gathered that the gunmen have contacted the family of the victim.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the abduction of the Islamic cleric, in a terse statement sent to Daily Trust.

“At about 6 pm today a report was made at Uso Divisional headquarters that the Chief Imam of Uso went to his farm in the morning and did not return and he was later traced to the farm by his people and they saw his phone and his vehicle intact but could not find him,” she said.

However, Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya added that the combined team of the police led by the Divisional Police Officers and other security agencies including local hunters were already after the abductors.

Last week, gunmen abducted 16 passengers from a commercial bus in Ose Local Council Area of the State, although, they were later rescued by a combined team of the Amotekun Corps and local hunters.

