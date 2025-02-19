Portable bows to pressure, surrenders to Police

Music star, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, popularly known as Portable, has finally surrendered to the police.

The musician has put up different excuses, including referring to himself as a mad man, since he was declared wanted by the police.

But Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Portable walked into the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) on Wednesday morning.

Hundeyin revealed that subsequently, the Lagos State Police Command contacted the Ogun State Police Command about the latest development.

“Portable just turned himself in at the SCID Yaba. We have contacted Ogun State Police Command to come pick him up” he stated.

The Police had declared the Zazu Zeh king wanted over an attack on officials of the Ogun State government who were out on official duty.

The singer had in a 30 second video called on Nigerians for help from his hiding place, saying that he is not a thief but a man who makes music for a living.

The Zazu Zeh king went into hiding after he had altercation with State government officials who were in his area to mark unapproved structures.

The street-hop singer-songwriter, dancer, and the CEO of Zeh Nation in a 30 seconds video on his X handle said: “I’m not a thief, I don’t make trouble, people look for my trouble.

“Please, Nigerians, this is the moment when I need every one of you to help me. I am not a troublemaker; I don’t cause trouble, it’s people that look for my trouble. If I have done anything wrong to any of you, please forgive me”-Portable begs as Police declares him wanted for allegedly assaulting Ogun govt officials

On February 5, 2025, the Ogun State planning and development permit authority were conducting a routine inspection, checking for illegal structures.

Portable who was on the opposite side of the road, started taunting the officials, saying he’s the town planner of Sango, his boys too joined in provoking the officials.

The next day, they returned to continue their inspection.

Unfortunately, his hotel was marked as an illegal structure as the officials said the uncompleted building had no permit.

The officials got there, met his father, explained to him how they could go about getting the legal documentations.

As they were marking the property, Portable and his boys arrived in bikes, blocked the officers and started beating them.

Some managed to escape, Portable ordered his boys to chase them, block them and beat them.

The officers managed to run to a fuel station where people had to barricade them from Portable and his boys, as they called the office for back up. Before they safely exited the area, after armed police men came to their rescue.

The incident happened in Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu, Sango-Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area.

The police later went back and arrested nine suspects involved in the incident, some fled, including Portable.

The nine people arrested have since been arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, on charges of felony, assault, obstruction, armed violence with cutlasses and guns, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, and intent to kill.

They were slammed a bail of N5 million each, with sureties who are licensed bond agents registered with the Ogun State government, which meant none had been bailed and they will be held in detention. The case was adjourned till March 17.