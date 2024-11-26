JUST IN: Port Harcourt Refinery begins operations

The Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Ltd in Rivers State has commenced processing crude oil production.

Olufemi Soneye, spokesperson of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said: “Today marks a monumental achievement for Nigeria as the Port Harcourt Refinery officially commences crude oil processing. This groundbreaking milestone signifies a new era of energy independence and economic growth for our nation.

“Hearty congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the NNPC Board, and the exceptional leadership of GCEO Mele Kyari for their unwavering commitment to this transformative project. Together, we are reshaping Nigeria’s energy future!”

Soneye said truck loading will also commence on Tuesday today, adding that the NNPCL is also “working tirelessly to bring the Warri Refinery back online soon”.

This comes after several failed commencement deadlines.