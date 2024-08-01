Popular Preacher leads protesters to the streets in Jos

By Yusufu Aminu Idegu, Jos General Overseer and President El-buba Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI), Dr Isa El-buba, personally led the August 1st hunger protest in…

By Yusufu Aminu Idegu, Jos

General Overseer and President El-buba Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI), Dr Isa El-buba, personally led the August 1st hunger protest in Jos, Plateau state capital, on Thursday.

El-buba, who is the national coordinator of Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN), said the protest led by him would be peaceful all through.

The protesters converged on the Plateau Secretariat overhead bridge as early as 6am from where they headed towards old airport roundabout Jos.

While addressing the protesters, he highlighted the suffering of Nigerians and asked President Bola Tinubu to reverse “anti-people policies”.

Buba specifically mentioned the removal of fuel subsidy, high electricity tariff, and high cost of living as some of the worries of the protesters.

Security operatives were present to guide the protesters and ensure that the protest remained peaceful.

The Plateau State government had earlier rejected the protest, citing security concerns, but the protesters were undeterred.

Other protesters also assembled at the British American roundabout in Jos, where most shops were closed in solidarity with the protest.

The peaceful nature of the protest was a relief to many who had feared violence.

As of 11am when this report was filed, there was no single incident of violence recorded.