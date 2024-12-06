Popular Islamic scholar, Alhaji Muyideen Bello, dies

A renowned Islamic scholar and preacher, Alhaji Muyideen Ajani, Bello is dead, aged 84.

Alhaji Bello, who was born in 1940 in Ibadan, Oyo State, was widely known for his profound Islamic teachings.

His death was announced by another prominent Islamic scholar, Alfa Aribidesi of At-Tawdeeh Islamic Da’awah on Friday morning.

one of his ardent followers and Islamic singer, Alhaji Basit Olarenwaju, popularly known as Aponle Anabi, also shared the image of the scholar with tearful emojis on his official Facebook page on Friday.

An Ibadan-based cleric, Sheikh Akewugbagold Taofeek, also posted about the death of the fearless preacher in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Today is one of my saddest days ! My father and mentor, has returned to his creator. SULTONUL WAHIZEEN of Yorubaland Sheikh muhyideen AJANI BELLO,may Allah be pleased with your soul. Aljannah fridaos for you . Our heart is full of grief and our eyes full of tears but we will say nothing but what will please our Creator the sole commander of life and death – ALLAH,” he wrote.