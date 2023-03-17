Police launch investigation into MC Oluomo’s threat against Igbo

Police in Lagos have launched an investigation into the alleged threat issued against Igbo by the Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Addressing supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at a meeting, MC Oluomo threatened Igbos who would not vote for the party to stay at home.

“We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them, Mama Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, sit down at home. Sit down at home,” he said in the video.

This comes after Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) won in Lagos during the presidential poll of February 25.

Reacting to the threat on Friday, while featuring in an interview with TV Arise News, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, said: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms any act, statement, or an action that could be interpreted as hate speech or that could be interpreted as deepening political tension regardless of the brain that might be behind it. With regards to this specific video you mentioned, it is currently a subject of a detailed investigation.

“Of course, we are deploying our cyber security access to solve that. And, I can assure you that nobody is above the law. This country is regulated. Anybody that tries to use his position, or his influence on others to deepen hate, or engender political tension which could, of course, snowball into violence, it remains the responsibility and the mandate of the Nigeria Police to investigate such cases.

“This specific one you mentioned will not be in isolation. It is already a subject of review. And it will be in the interest of the actors behind it and all others that might wish to also engage in such ill-informed, indirect action to be very careful, to be firmly warned because in the fullness of time, the full law will take its course and it will be not different in this instance if established.”