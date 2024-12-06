JUST IN: Police commission sacks 19 officers over misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday announced the dismissal of 19 officers over what it described as “gross misconduct” against the extant rules and regulations of the establishment.

The commission, during its plenary in Abuja presided over by its chairman, Hashimu Argungu, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), also reduced the rank of 19 other officers who were found culpable of various offences.

The 19 senior police officers that were sacked comprised 10 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), 6 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 2 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) and 1 Superintendent of Police (SP).

Daily Trust reports that their sacking followed the recommendations of the commissioners in the commission after investigating different petitions against the said police officers.

The spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, also disclosed that 2 AIGs were punished for refusal to carry out lawful instructions.

He said one of the AIGs, who refused to carry out lawful order was reprimanded while the other senior officer was handed a letter of warning for negligence of duty.

Ani listed 19 other senior officers who have their ranks reduced as 1 Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) 1 Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), 2 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 2 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and 13 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs).

He told journalists that several other officers found culpable also got different punishments ranging from severe reprimand, reprimand and letter of warning, adding those dismissed would be prosecuted by the police.

According to him, no fewer than 3 pending disciplinary matters were stepped down with a request for further information from the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Ani added, “The commission also considered 23 appeals and petitions and nine legal matters/court judgements.

“The Chairman of the Commission, Argungu, said the commission will henceforth consider police disciplinary matters with dispatch so as to free police officers who are not found wanting to continue with their career progression and those found culpable to serve their punishments.

“He warned that the commission will not spare police officers who indulge in civil matters like land disputes, marital issues and rent related disputes.

“DIG Argungu said the courts should be allowed to do their duties while the Police should pay more attention to criminal matters and threats to life.”