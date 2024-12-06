JUST IN: Police block gates to Bichi Emir’s palace

Police have blocked gates leading to Bichi Emir’s palace ahead of arrival of the newly appointed district head.

Police also asked village and ward heads who had gathered to welcome the new royal father out of the palace.

Meanhile, the Chairman of Bichi local government council, Alhaji Hamza Mai fata, has asked residents to remain peaceful and be law-abiding.

SPONSOR AD

The chairman announced a shift in the date of the gathering scheduled for Friday by Kano emirate.

A statement signed by the local government information officer, Tasiu Jibo Dawanau, said the area remained calm as people went about their normal business activities.