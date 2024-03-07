Pilots survive as Air Force suffers mishap in Kaduna

Two pilots of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) suffered mishap while returning from a routine training flight, on Thursday. According to Air Vice Marshal Edward…

Two pilots of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) suffered mishap while returning from a routine training flight, on Thursday.

According to Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, the accident occurred at about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military Airfield.

He said the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft was involved in a minor mishap at about 2.35 pm on Thursday.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Super Mushshak trainer aircraft was involved in a minor mishap earlier today, 7 March 2024, at about 2.35 pm,” he said.

“The accident, which occurred at about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military airfield, involved 2 pilots who were returning from a routine training flight. Luckily, both pilots came out of the crash unscathed.

“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has since directed for preliminary investigation to ascertain the immediate cause of the crash,” the statement read.