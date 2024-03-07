✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Top Story

Pilots survive as Air Force suffers mishap in Kaduna

Two pilots of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) suffered mishap while returning from a routine training flight, on Thursday. According to Air Vice Marshal Edward…

air force
air force

Two pilots of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) suffered mishap while returning from a routine training flight, on Thursday.

According to Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, the accident occurred at about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military Airfield.

He said the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft was involved in a minor mishap at about 2.35 pm on Thursday.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Super Mushshak trainer aircraft was involved in a minor mishap earlier today, 7 March 2024, at about 2.35 pm,” he said.

“The accident, which occurred at about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military airfield, involved 2 pilots who were returning from a routine training flight. Luckily, both pilots came out of the crash unscathed.

“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has since directed for preliminary investigation to ascertain the immediate cause of the crash,” the statement read.

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories