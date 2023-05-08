JUST IN: Peter Obi arrives tribunal as hearing begins

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has arrived at the venue of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal…

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has arrived at the venue of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja as the hearing begins today.

Also at the venue is Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, who was the Director General Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the last election.

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Proceedings.

LIVE: Tribunal decides fate of Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

The victory of President-elect Bola Tinubu is being challenged by the opposition, especially Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election.

Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku who polled a total of 6,984,520 votes and Obi, who garnered 6,101,533 votes.