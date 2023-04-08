JUST IN: Passengers killed as vehicles collide on Abuja-Kaduna highway

At least three persons were killed while six others sustained injuries after two vehicles collided along Abuja -Kaduna highway. An eyewitness, Saidu Ibrahim, said the…

At least three persons were killed while six others sustained injuries after two vehicles collided along Abuja -Kaduna highway.

An eyewitness, Saidu Ibrahim, said the incident happened at Mararaban Ida village, on Saturday morning.

He said the accident involved a Toyota Highlander with registration number KWL 198 KA and a Volkswagen golf with registration number MKA 89 ZY.

Ibrahim said the driver of the Highlander which was coming on speed from Kaduna axis dangerously overtook vehicle and collided with the Golf car coming Abuja axis.

“The golf driver was coming from Abuja axis fully loaded with orange and other fruits heading to Gidan Abe village, when the Highlander jeep coming on speed over at a sharp after the diversion and collided with the golf,” he said.

Our reporter, who arrived the scene shortly after the accident, saw two corpses from golf car lying by the roadside.’

Some FRSC officials were also seen struggling to removed the driver who was trapped inside the car.

The seven injured victims were taken to the General Hospital in Sabon Wuse.

An FRSC official, who was involved in the rescue operation, said the victims, said the three corpses had been handed over to relatives of the deceased after they identified their corpses at the scene.