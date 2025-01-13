JUST IN: Ooni’s estranged wife finally gets bail after spending Xmas, New year in detention

A high court in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has granted bail to Naomi Silekunola, ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife.

She was granted bail alongside Agidigbo FM boss, Oriyomi Hazmat, and Abdullahi Fasasi, Principal of the Islamic High School used for funfair where a stampede occurred, resulting in deaths.

The trio spent Christmas and New Year in detention after they were arrested and remanded over the tragic incident.

SPONSOR AD

Daily Trust understands that they have been able to meet the bail condition.

Details later…