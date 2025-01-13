✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
JUST IN: Ooni’s estranged wife finally gets bail after spending Xmas, New year in detention

    By Adenike Kaffi

A high court in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has granted bail to Naomi Silekunola, ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife.

She was granted bail alongside Agidigbo FM boss, Oriyomi Hazmat, and Abdullahi Fasasi, Principal of the Islamic High School used for funfair where a stampede occurred, resulting in deaths.

The trio spent Christmas and New Year in detention after they were arrested and remanded over the tragic incident.

Daily Trust understands that they have been able to meet the bail condition.

Details later…

 

