Ondo SSG dies from auto crash injuries 

Temitayo Oluwatuyi, the Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG) is dead.

Oluwatuyi, popularly known as ‘Tukana’, died on Saturday following complications from a road accident.

Although the state government was yet to officially confirmed his death, an impeccable source who confirmed his death to our reporter in Akure said Oluwatuyi died in a private hospital on Saturday.

He explained that his demise occurred few weeks after he was hospitalised due to the injuries he survived in a car accident.

“Sadly, we lost him today. The doctors could not save his life. They worked tirelessly to help him survive, but he could not make it. He is dead,” the source told Daily Trust in a chat.

Oluwatuyi was appointed SSG by Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa on January 24, 2024, shortly after minor reshuffle of the state cabinet.

The deceased, an Akure born politician, was one of the key figures in the state that rallied support for the re-election of Aiyedatiwa in the November 16, 2024 Ondo governorship poll.

His death has sent shockwaves to the ancient town of Akure, with many people wearing mournful looks at his residence.