JUST IN: Ondo Assembly begins impeachment move of Akeredolu’s deputy

The Ondo House of Assembly has served an impeachment notice on Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the state deputy governor, over an allegation of gross misconduct.

The impeachment notice was served on Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday after an emergency plenary session in Akure, the state capital.

The deputy governor was alleged to have approved millions of naira for the purchase of a bulletproof SUV for his personal use.

It also noted that Aiyedatiwa allegedly asked that the money be sourced from the state palliative fund and gave the approval while Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was recuperating in Germany.

At a plenary session, the majority leader of the House, Wole Ogunmolasuyi, quoted Section 188 of the constitution to justify the need to write Aiyedatiwa over the allegations.

The motion was seconded by Tope Agbulu, a lawmaker representing Akoko Southwest II.

However, the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, directed Benjamin Jaiyeola, the clerk of the House, to write the deputy governor, informing him of the allegations levelled against him.

Aiyedatiwa had acted for Akeredolu when the governor was away on a three-month medical leave in Germany.

Following the return of the governor, he sacked the media aides attached to the deputy governor’s office.

The development came amid the crack in the relationshop between Aiyedatiwa and Akeredolu.

Although, te deputy governor had repeatedly debunked the rumour, saying he remained loyal to his boss.

