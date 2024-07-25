Ohanaeze Ndigbo President, Iwuanyanwu, dies at 82

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of an Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is dead. Iwuanyanwu’s death was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by…

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of an Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is dead.

Iwuanyanwu’s death was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by his son, Jide Iwuanyanwu.

The 82-year-old businessman was said to have died on Thursday after a brief illness.

“The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday July 25, 2024 after a brief illness. He was aged 82. Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly,” the statement read.

Iwuanyanwu is survived by his wife, Lady Princess Frances Iwuanyanwu, many children and grandchildren.

The statement stated that the burial details would be announced later by the family after due consultations.