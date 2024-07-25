✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News | Top Story
SPONSOR AD

Ohanaeze Ndigbo President, Iwuanyanwu, dies at 82

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of an Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is dead. Iwuanyanwu’s death was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by…

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, member, PDP BoT
Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of an Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is dead.

Iwuanyanwu’s death was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by his son, Jide Iwuanyanwu.

The 82-year-old businessman was said to have died on Thursday after a brief illness.

“The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday July 25, 2024 after a brief illness. He was aged 82. Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly,” the statement read.

Iwuanyanwu is survived by his wife, Lady Princess Frances Iwuanyanwu, many children and grandchildren.

The statement stated that the burial details would be announced later by the family after due consultations.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories