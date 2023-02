Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has defeated his All Progressives Congress (APC( rival, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Ikeja Local Government Area of…

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has defeated his All Progressives Congress (APC( rival, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State.

In rhe results announced by the Collation Officer, Obi polled 30,004 to defeat Tinubu in his home Local Government Ikeja. Tinubu scored 21,216 .

Details later….