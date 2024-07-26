Obama finally endorses Kamala Harris for president

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president. This means President Joe Biden’s deputy has now won…

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president.

This means President Joe Biden’s deputy has now won the backing of all the party’s politically active high-profile figures for her White House bid.

Obama announced his support of Harris in a post via X on Friday.

“Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support.

Obama, Pelosi privately expressed concerns over Biden’s re-election bid

Breaking Barriers: How Audacity of Hope Propels Leaders like Obama, Bala Mohammed

“At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us,” he wrote via X.

The 44th president also shared a video where he was joined by his wife, Michelle, in a phone conversation with Harris.

In the video, Harris is seen listening to the Obamas.

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic,” Michelle said.

Following this, Obama said: “Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”

In response, Harris said: “Oh my goodness. Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me, I am looking forward to doing this with the two of you, Doug and I both. And getting out there, being on the road.

“But most of all, I just wanna tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express. So thank you both! It means so much. And, and we’re gonna have some fun with this too, aren’t we?”

After President Joe Biden bowed out of the race on Sunday and endorsed Harris, many Democrats were quick to voice their support of Harris for president, but Obama notably was not one of them.

Obama was the first Black US president and is endorsing a candidate who, if she wins against Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, in November, will become the first woman, first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve as president.